Idahoans react to President Trump's executive order proclaiming there are only "two genders"

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans - reacting to one of the many executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day back in office.

“It will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” said President Donald Trump.

"There is a lot of shock and fear and awe. People are scared," said Peyton Shollenbarger, a transgender woman who is a member of the Boise Trans Collective.

“We’re really excited that the Trump Administration has recognized God’s design for sexuality,” said Blaine Conzatti with Idaho Family Policy Center.

The order affects federal documents like drivers licenses and passports.

Americans will now only have two options when selecting their sex.

Idaho News 6 asked the Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative nonprofit why they feel this issue needed to be addressed.

“This executive order has massive policy ramifications to ensure that women are gonna be protected and that women have the same type of opportunities that Title IX and other federal laws guaranteed to them,” said Conzatti.

Boise transgender woman Peyton Shollenbarger disagrees.

“You constantly hear, in the talks around why this happened, that it's protecting women from you know the big scary man who just wanted to wear dresses and go into the bathroom, which is just a non-issue, it’s a nothing burger,” said Schollenbarger, “it gives people, especially people on the right, it empowers them to continue to weaponize their bigotry against us.”

The Idaho Family Policy Center says they wish no harm, and this federal order will help conversative Idahoans enact similar laws and policies in the state.

“When it comes to privacy and safety and schools, when it comes to women’s presence and ensuring the biological males can’t access intimate facilities, like showers and bathrooms, and in women’s prison. We’re excited to see these protections restored, and this is something that Idaho supports,” said Conzatti.

“I’m so curious why they think what bathroom I use in the privacy of a stall affects them in any way possible. What I choose to identify as, affects you in no meaningful way whatsoever.” said Shollenbarger.

In 2022, the Biden administration allowed U.S. citizens to be able to select the gender-neutral "X" as a marker on their passports. This order now reverses those efforts.