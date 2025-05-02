Idahoans join national May Day protests for workers' rights

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans joined thousands across the country in a national day of action, protesting for workers' rights, fair wages, immigration reform, veteran benefits, and union protection.

"When we fight, we win, when we fight, we win," screamed rally attendees.

The Boise rally was part of a larger nationwide movement against President Trump's policies on immigration, federal workers, and DEI.

"There have to be enough people out here and everywhere across the country who will say this will not stand," Killoran said.

The May Day event drew hundreds who came to protest government changes affecting federal workers and civil rights.

"I think it's really important because they're being heavily impacted by this executive overreach and DOGE and all the things that they're doing," Futrell said.

Futrell is a leadership team member with Idaho 50-50-1, the group that organized the local protest.

During President Trump's 100-day speech, he said, "This is the best they say 100-day start of any President in history, and everyone is saying we've just gotten started. You haven't even seen anything yet, it's all just kicking in."

"The common people are being ignored and all what we want, and they just do whatever they want and we're so concerned that we're turning from a democracy to into a dictatorship and we have no voice but we have a voice at all these protests and we're going to continue to take part," Veebe said.

Protesters held signs with messages including "democracy requires your courage" and "hands off our rights." Veterans, therapists, former educators, and many more groups were represented at the rally.

"Get involved, get active, speak up, speak out, and don't hold back," Apter said.

Idaho 50-50-1 says they plan on having another rally in June.