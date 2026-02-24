'Idahoans are fed up with begging for scraps': protesters rally at Boise event featuring Trump Jr.

Protesters gathered in downtown Boise outside the Boise Centre, where the Idaho Majority Club hosted an event celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The event featured Donald Trump Jr. as a guest speaker.

Demonstrators accused the event of gate-keeping political access, pointing to ticket prices that reached up to $25,000 per table. The club disputes that claim.

Protesters rally at Boise Trump Jr. event; one person arrested

"It's almost like a Marie Antoinette — let them eat cake," Pine Erwin, a leader with Idaho 50501, said.

What began as a peaceful protest ended with one demonstrator taken into custody. Boise police say they support free speech and lawful demonstrations, but an adult woman was arrested after repeated warnings for using a siren, which officers say is not protected speech.

Around 6:15 pm Boise Police arrested an adult female suspect at a demonstration near the Grove. The suspect was using the siren function on a bullhorn and held it up to a person working at the venue. The suspect was warned twice before officers attempted to escorted the suspect out of the area and cite them with violating the noise ordinance. The siren is not protected as free speech. The suspect resisted and was ultimately arrested for misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.

Officers wearing protective gear were part of the response, but BPD Special Operations Unit (or SWAT) was not on the ground.

The Boise Police Department supports the right to free speech and lawful demonstration. Officers are on scene to protect the safety of demonstrators and the community while those rights are exercised.

Protesters lined the center with signs and chants as guests entered the building. Erwin said the frustration extends beyond a single event.

"Idahoans are fed up with begging for scraps," Erwin said.

Idaho Majority Club Chairman Travis Clyde said over the phone that the event was intended to celebrate America's anniversary and would have taken place regardless of the featured speaker.

Erwin pushed back, saying many Idahoans feel unheard.

"Idahoans don't feel like people are listening — that there's a certain echelon of people that are just completely ignoring the will of the people because they disagree with them politically, or because they just aren't in a tax bracket that matters to them. So, this was an opportunity for people to come out and voice that frustration and use their First Amendment to speak strongly and loudly," Erwin said.

Erwin said the protest also served as a donation drive for the community.

"There are people in the streets who are going hungry. There are people who are going without healthcare. This was just our way of drawing attention to that disparity between these people and the Epstein class in this upper region," Erwin said.

The nonprofit says it plans to continue protesting in the coming weeks, with additional events planned.

