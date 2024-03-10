Idaho Vandals fall to Sacramento State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals season is over as they were defeated by Sacramento State 72-64 on opening day of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

The Vandals held tough and even took the lead by one with 13:49 to play in the second half on a three by D'Angelo Minnis. However, Sacramento State would finish the game strong and the ten seed takes down the nine at Idaho Central Arena.

It was a home atmosphere for the Idaho Vandals with so many alums living in the Treasure Valley and they were thrilled to have this opportunity to cheer on the Vandals.

"We are just excited to be out here with our fellow Vandals, support and cheer on our alma mater," said Javy, who was in a group of friends. "All of us are alumni and it is just exciting to be with the Vandals."

They did get to see a show as Julius Mimms had several spectacular dunks and alley-oops. Mimms led Idaho with 20 points while Akol Mawein of Sacramento State led all scorers with 25.

Inside the arena, we ran into Matt Beck who moved to the Treasure Valley from the midwest. His son plays football for the University of Idaho.

"We got spring break so all the kids are back from school and we are able to watch the Vandals play here locally," said Beck. "It is a lot of fun."

Although the loss was disappointing for Idaho fans they still do have the women who will play the Montana Grizzlies at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.