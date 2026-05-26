Idaho Statesman workers strike over alleged unfair labor practices, AI policies

BOISE, Idaho — Union journalists at the Idaho Statesman walked off the job on Tuesday morning as part of a strike tied to ongoing contract negotiations with owner McClatchy.

The strike is organized by the Idaho News Guild, which represents 19 reporters, photographers and columnists at the newspaper.

Union members allege unfair labor practices and say they are pushing for fair wages and workplace policies related to artificial intelligence.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

According to the union, journalists from four Washington state newspapers owned by McClatchy are also expected to participate in the labor action. Those newsrooms include the Tacoma News Tribune, Bellingham Herald, The Olympian and Tri-City Herald.

Union leaders say the Idaho and Washington guilds have been bargaining jointly with McClatchy for about a year over new contracts.

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