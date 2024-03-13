Idaho State falls to Montana in the Big Sky Tournament, 72-58

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State's run in the Big Sky Tournament has ended after losing to Montana 72-58.

Bengals fans came out to support the Idaho State Men's basketball team as they played Montana in the Semi-Finals of the Big Sky Tournament.



The Bengals won their first two games in the Big Sky Tournament, beating Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.

Idaho State is in the semi-finals of the Big Sky Tournament, and fans came from all over the place to cheer on their Bengals.

"I flew here this morning, from Oakland to Boise," said Brett Seely.

I caught up with these three friends as the Bengals were warming up.

“Go Bengals," The friends cheered.

Win lose or draw fans are excited their Bengals made it this far in the Big Sky Tournament.

"I'm just excited to be here. It's cool to be an Alumni and be able to come out and watch them, so two games is better than no games," said Keelan McCaffery.