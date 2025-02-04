Idaho Senate bill proposes education grant and strengthens school choice amid funding concerns

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate is considering a bill proposing a Universal Education Grant that would allocate up to $5,000 per student, with a $15,000 household cap, prioritizing lower-income families. The bill, which reserves 75% of funds for families with household incomes less than $60,000, has raised concerns among lawmakers about its impact on larger families.

District 23 Sen. Christy Zito (R) expressed concerns regarding families with more than three children. In response, bill author Sen. Dave Lent (R) addressed these considerations, stating, “I’m not okay with somebody getting $30,000 or $25,000 because they have that many kids and they’re all in private school. It’s a redistribution of wealth.”

The proposed legislation also aims to increase school choice by strengthening Idaho's open enrollment policy. The policy would require school districts to report available capacity quarterly, prioritize in-district transfers, and permit schools to deny applications based on disciplinary issues, absenteeism, or lack of capacity. Additionally, transfers approved for two consecutive years could not be revoked, providing added stability for students.

Senate Bill 1025 also addresses special education funding, highlighting a $66.5 million deficit for special education students in Idaho. The bill proposes "continuously appropriating $30 million for directed spending on special education."

Letha Blick, Director of Special Services for the Vallivue School District, spoke before the Senate Education Committee, emphasizing the need for consistent standards across all types of schools. “Both rural schools, charter schools, and private schools have to be held to the same standards as public schools. We serve every student,” Blick said. She also pointed out the challenges public institutions face with private schools refusing to accept medically fragile students or those with challenging behaviors.

“Private schools have told us they will not accept any medically fragile students or those with challenging behaviors. We accept all in public schools,” Blick added.

House Bill 1025 passed the Senate Education Committee in a 5-4 vote and is set to be heard by the full Senate.

Senate Education Committee Voters

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking (D) - Nay

Sen. Christy Zito (R) - Nay

Sen. Cindy Carlson (R) - Nay

Sen. Tammy Nichols (R) - Nay

Sen. Kevin Cook (R) - Yea

Sen. James "Jim" Woodward (R) - Yea

Sen. Cindy Carlson (R) - Yea

Sen. Van Burtenshaw (R) - Yea

Sen. Carrie Semmelroth (D) - Yea

Senate Bill 1025 Highlights

Universal Education Grant with Income Prioritization



The bill proposes a universal education grant available to all Idaho families seeking alternative education options, prioritizing lower-income families.

The grants are set at $5,000 per student, with a household cap of $15,000.

Funding is distributed in tiers: 75% of funds go to families with incomes below $60,000, 20% go to those earning between $60,000 and $80,000, and 5% go to those making over $80,000.

Special Education Funding Increase

Acknowledges a $66.5 million shortfall in special education funding.

Allocates $30 million in additional funding for special education through the public school funding formula.

Reduction in Administrative Burden for Public Schools

Establishes the Idaho Public Education Red Tape Reduction Program to streamline reporting requirements for public and charter schools.

Idaho schools will no longer be required to submit reports exceeding federal requirements unless the Legislature approves them with a three-year sunset period.

Open Enrollment & School Choice Expansion

Strengthens Idaho’s open enrollment policy, allowing students to transfer between public schools with fewer restrictions.

Mandates districts to publicly report available capacity in schools at least four times per year to improve transparency for school choice.

Prioritizes in-district transfers over out-of-district applications.

Allows schools to deny transfer applications for students with significant discipline issues, chronic absenteeism, or if schools are at capacity.

Once a student is accepted for two consecutive years, their transfer cannot be revoked.

Revisions to the Empowering Parents Grant Program

Expands eligible expenses to include pre-kindergarten tuition (until 2030).

Clarifies eligible technology expenses, capping device-related reimbursements at $1,000 per student.

Requires participating nonpublic schools to comply with special education laws and testing requirements.

Parent Advisory Panel for Education Grants

A seven-member parent advisory panel will oversee and advise the education grant program.

Members are appointed by the Governor, Senate President, and House Speaker.

Cap on Empowering Parents Grant Fund

Limits total annual funds to $50 million in a given tax year.

Declares an Emergency & Immediate Effect