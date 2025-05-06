Idaho News 6 honored with multiple wins at Idaho Press Club Awards

BOISE — Idaho News 6 took home several top awards at the Idaho Press Club Best of 2024 Awards, including first place in categories such as Best Evening Newscast, Best Live Shot, Consumer Reporting, and more. The annual contest honors the best journalism from across Idaho in print, television, radio and online.

The station was named second overall for General Excellence in Television – Division A, and took home first-place honors in 7 individual categories.

The winners were announced on Saturday, May 3, at the Boise Centre.

First Place

“Idaho News 6 @ 6P: Chad Daybell, Donald Trump both guilty on all charges” – Travis Drake, Best Evening News Program

– Travis Drake, “Plex Fire burns in SE Boise” – Don Nelson, Roland Beres, Doug Lock-Smith, Danny Flynn, Best Live Shot

– Don Nelson, Roland Beres, Doug Lock-Smith, Danny Flynn, “Car repairs costing too much? New shop lets you Do It Yourself” – Isaiah Sharp, Consumer Report

– Isaiah Sharp, “ON THE HUNT: Rockhounders Search for Idaho’s Treasures” – Brady Caskey, Light Feature Report

– Brady Caskey, “Justice for the victims: Families react to Chad Daybell’s death sentence” – Karen Lehr, Doug Lock-Smith, Court Report

– Karen Lehr, Doug Lock-Smith, Rookie of the Year - Brady Caskey, Kuna and SE Boise Neighborhood Reporter

- Brady Caskey, Kuna and SE Boise Neighborhood Reporter "Climbing Mt. Borah" - Steve Dent, Best Use of Drone

Second Place

General Excellence – Idaho News 6 Staff

– Idaho News 6 Staff “Boise Bench neighbors raise concerns over unfinished construction” – Jessica Davis, General News Report

– Jessica Davis, "Paranormal Investigation of the Requiem Haunted House" , Doug Lock-Smith, Alex Huddleston, Leslie Solis, Rivers Lock-Smith, Scott Wilson, Best Online-Only Video News Story

, Doug Lock-Smith, Alex Huddleston, Leslie Solis, Rivers Lock-Smith, Scott Wilson, “Farmers turned Environmentalists?” – Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, Serious Feature Report

– Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, “Growth by Cranes” – Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, Light Feature Report

– Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, “Weathering the storm: Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval’s Idaho News 6 Weathercast” – Scott Dorval, Weathercast

– Scott Dorval, “Inside the ropes of the Albertsons Boise Open” – Idaho News 6 Staff, Sports Program

– Idaho News 6 Staff, Supporters for ranked choice voting gather in downtown Boise — Riley Shoemaker, Election Report

Riley Shoemaker, "Idaho’s Salmon River sees resurgence in Steelhead numbers, boosting local economy" — Joey Martin, Outdoor/Environment Report (KSAW)

Joey Martin, (KSAW) Photographer of the Year – Lynzsea Williams, “Above and Below Skylines”

– Lynzsea Williams, “Above and Below Skylines” Reporter of the Year — Don Nelson

— Don Nelson Rookie of the Year — Leslie Solis (Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter)

— Leslie Solis (Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter) "Neighborhood News", Media Innovation Award - Idaho News 6 staff

Third Place

“ Daughter shares memories of man killed in hangar collapse near Boise Airport” – Riley Shoemaker, Karen Lehr, General News Report

– Riley Shoemaker, Karen Lehr, Boise Greenbelt Bike Accident” – Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, Watchdog Reporting

– Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, "Owyhee parents’ action plan for school meeting" - Jessica Davis, Education Report

Fireworks to felonies — Spot News Report , Allie Triepke

, Allie Triepke “GMI @ 6A: Three killed in Boise hangar collapse” – Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, Best Live Shot

– Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, “Made in Idaho: Boise Art Glass” – Brady Caskey, Arts/Entertainment Report

– Brady Caskey, "Owyhee families’ fight for students’ futures" - Jessica Davis, Series

The full list of winners is available on the Idaho Press Club website.

