Idaho Legislature approves changes to highway district elections; Boise Bicycle Project urges veto

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers have approved a measure that would change how commissioners for the Ada County Highway District are elected. The bill passed both chambers in just one day and now awaits action from Governor Brad Little.

Senate Bill 1356 would require commissioners to run in partisan primary elections and be elected by voters countywide, rather than only by voters in their subdistricts, beginning with the 2028 election cycle.

The Boise Bicycle Project, a local nonprofit focused on bicycle access and transportation issues, is speaking out against the bill and urging the governor to veto it. In a Facebook post, the group said the change could reduce local representation and introduce partisanship into transportation decisions.

Supporters of the legislation have said the change aligns highway district elections with the process used for county commissioners and would not add additional election costs.

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