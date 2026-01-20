Idaho LAUNCH program boosts in-state college enrollment by 11%, new data shows

IDAHO — New research shows Idaho's LAUNCH program is successfully increasing post-high school education participation among Idaho students while keeping more graduates in-state for their education and careers, according to the governor's office.

The Idaho LAUNCH program provides financial support to recent high school graduates seeking degrees or workforce credentials aligned with Idaho's workforce needs.

Using national data, state officials say the analysis shows LAUNCH, not regional trends, is driving higher postsecondary enrollment among Idaho students.

According to the Governor's office, in-state postsecondary enrollment among Idaho high school graduates increased by 11% after LAUNCH was implemented. At the same time, enrollment at out-of-state institutions declined by 12%. Despite that decline, Idaho’s overall postsecondary-going rate increased, indicating more students are pursuing education or training after high school.

The Governor's office says that before the program began, Idaho trailed neighboring states in keeping graduates in state for postsecondary education, but that trend changed in 2024.

Around 75 percent of Idaho residents who graduate from an Idaho public institution are employed in the state one year after graduation, according to the governor's office.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.