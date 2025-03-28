Idaho immigration law blocked by judge

BOISE, Idaho — A judge has blocked Idaho's new law criminalizing illegal entry and reentry of undocumented immigrants after a lawsuit from the ACLU of Idaho.

Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 83 early Thursday, giving state and local law enforcement the authority to enforce immigration laws, but only if a person is already detained or investigated for another crime.

The American Civil Liberties Union saying, the law is unconstitutional and will lead to racial profiling, in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

“Today, I’m disappointed. I am disappointed in what my state has become and the increase of hostility against Latinos and immigrants,” said Ruby Mendez-Mota.

Mendez-Mota says she’s a proud daughter of immigrants, and argues this new law is unconstitutional because of the rights undocumented people have in the U.S., like protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

If the law goes into effect after the temporary block, the ACLU says it could open the door for hostility towards people who don’t look white.

When there’s no training and when the law is so vague, that’s where either intentionally or unintentionally, racial profiling comes into play,” said Paul Carlos Southwick - Legal Director, ACLU of Idaho.

In a statement on Thursday, Governor Brad Little wrote in-part, "...I am proud to work closely with my legislative partners to support President Trump’s efforts to ensure the immigration laws on the books are enforced and to deport illegal immigrants.”

Former Idaho Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General David Leroy sharing with Idaho News 6, his stance on the new law.

“It’s highly likely that an immigration statute passed by Idaho, or any other state would be ruled unconstitutional per a long line of federal cases,” said Leroy Thursday morning, anticipating the judge blocking the law.

The ACLU feels the law won’t make the Idaho community a safer place… should it take effect after the 14 days are up.

“But we have no idea how state and local law enforcement are going to implement it. We have filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, we hope that the judge will issue one,” said Paul Carlos Southwick.