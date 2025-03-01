Idaho immigration bill moves closer to Senate floor

BOISE, Idaho — A bill to provide for state-level illegal immigration enforcement in Idaho is headed to the amending order. Senators want to make some tweaks after hearing the bill in the State Affairs Committee Friday morning.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis, and I talked with one of the bill presenters about those changes, as well as someone who testified against the bill.

“My first reaction to the way this bill was amended is that it does not eliminate the problems of having local law enforcement attempt to enforce any provision of immigration law,” says Maria Andrade, an immigration attorney for Andrade Legal.

The latest immigration bill, H83, introduced in the Statehouse, aims to deport criminals who enter and reenter the state illegally and who are detained or investigated for a crime.

But some still have questions about its constitutionality.

Republican Rep. Jaron Crane and Sen. Todd Lakey presented the amended bill to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

During the presentation, Republican Rep. Jaron Crane stated that thousands of illegal immigrants have entered Idaho.

Republican Sen. Lakey said, “It’s not just any random person who can be stopped and questioned about whether they’re illegal or not. They have to have that precursor to stop these individuals, and if so, then they investigate their status on whether they’re here illegally.”

Those who testified against House Bill 83 are concerned the legislation could lead to racial profiling of the Hispanic community.

Rudy Rodriguez, a retired Idaho correctional parole officer, testified that he doesn’t see a need for the bill.

Rodriguez says, “That’s the job of the federal system, and what I’m most afraid of is that they’re going to profile every Hispanic, every minority, and ask us every time we get stopped.”

Ultimately, the committee decided the bill needs some amendments before moving forward, following commentary from Republican Sen. Anthon, who was in favor of the bill.

He says, “It creates mandatory minimum sentences for people who are coming back and endangering Idahoans.”

While most of the committee voted yes, one senator, Democrat James Ruchti, voted no.

He says, “Our kids go to school with them, they grow up with them, they enjoy friendships with them. So, yeah, I am insulted by the bill. I’ll be voting no.”

As I mentioned, that bill will now go to the amending order for changes before being brought to the Senate floor.

