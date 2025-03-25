Idaho House passes bill to ban public camping, awaits governor

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House passed Senate Bill 1141 on Tuesday, which aims to ban camping and sleeping on public property in cities with over 100,000 residents, such as Boise. The bill makes it illegal to sleep in a tent, car, RV, or on the ground on any public property or road.

Supporters of the bill say it is a necessary step to protect both public spaces and those experiencing homelessness, while opponents have argued it is simply criminalizing camping and will do more harm than good.

The bill now awaits Governor Brad Little, who will either sign the bill into law or veto it.