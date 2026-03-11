Idaho House committee advances bill restricting restroom use by biological sex

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho House committee on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would make it a crime for someone to enter a restroom or changing room designated for the opposite biological sex in certain public places.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee voted 10–5 to print House Bill 752 and send it to the House floor for a first reading.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor for a person to knowingly and willfully enter a restroom, locker room or changing room designated for the opposite biological sex in a government-owned building or place of public accommodation. A second conviction within five years would be a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The proposal includes several exceptions, such as for custodial or maintenance work, medical or law enforcement assistance, emergencies, single-user facilities when no other option is available, and when assisting a minor or family member.

Bill sponsor Rep. Cornel Rasor said the measure is intended to protect privacy in single-sex facilities.

But the proposal faced significant opposition during the over 2+ hours of public testimony.

The Moscow police chief, speaking on behalf of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, urged lawmakers to reject the bill, arguing it would create an added burden for law enforcement and raise questions about how officers would enforce the law.

The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

