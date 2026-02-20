Idaho House committee advances bill requiring daily moment of silence in schools

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House Education committee voted 10-4 on Friday to advance House Bill 623, a measure that would require all Idaho public schools to hold a daily 60-second moment of silence for students.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, directs teachers or school employees in charge of classrooms to allow every student to participate in a brief period of silence at or near the beginning of the school day. During this time, students may reflect, meditate, pray, or engage in another silent activity, as long as it does not interfere with other students. No other activities are allowed during the period of silence.

School personnel are prohibited from instructing students on how to use the time. Instead, schools must notify parents and guardians about the practice and encourage them to provide guidance if they wish.

Supporters said the practice can help students start the day calmly and improve focus. Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz testified that the moment of silence is inclusive of students of all faiths or none. Pastor David McGarrah of Caldwell said it is “beautifully neutral” and reinforces parental authority in guiding students’ reflective practices.

Some lawmakers questioned whether the state should mandate the practice and suggested teachers are best positioned to decide when students need quiet time. The bill applies to all public and charter schools, does not include a parent opt-out, and contains no penalties for noncompliance.

If passed by the full House and Senate, the legislation would take effect on July 1.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.