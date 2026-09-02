Idaho health officials warn of increased human encounters with rabid bats

BOISE, Id. — Idaho health officials are warning of an increased number of human encounters with rabid bats.

So far this year the State reports 24 bats have tested positive for rabies.

That's the most in three-years.

Already in 2026 the Health Department has gotten twice the amount of bat related calls compared to last year.

"The reasons for these increases are unclear. Idaho’s growing population may increase the likelihood of encounters, and wildfire smoke could affect bat movement," the department said in a Tuesday press release.

There are several ways to help avoid exposure to rabies.

“Rabies is preventable with prompt medical care after an exposure,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist and public health medical director. “Most bats are not rabid, but because rabies is a fatal disease, people should contact their local public health district promptly if they or their pets or livestock have direct contact with a bat. Prompt wound care and a human rabies vaccine series are effective in preventing rabies in people who have been exposed.”

It's also worth noting that bats are protected non-game wildlife in Idaho, and should not be killed unnecessarily.

"People who discover a bat colony in a home, school, or other building should contact Idaho Fish and Game for guidance about safely getting bats out of the building and preventing them from returning," the release adds.