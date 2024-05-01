Idaho Gives helps local non-profits like the Wassmuth Center

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gives is a four-day fundraising event that looks to support Idaho non-profits. Idaho News 6 spoke to the Wassmuth Center in Boise about what this week-long event means to them.



The Wassmuth Center focuses its attention on raising awareness and education around human rights. It's the home of the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, the only one in the US. They say the funding will likely go to their summer youth education programs.

If you've walked the Green Belt, you've probably seen this memorial.

"It's the only memorial dedicated to Anne Frank in the United States, It's really cool," said Calley Sunderman, the Education Programs Specialist at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

That's the group responsible for the memorial. They also run classes, and that's where Sunderman comes in.

She helps coordinate their education programs which surround human rights and social justice

"Every age group has the ability to learn and we're just trying to get out there and connect with people," Sunderman said.

To help continue their mission, this week is important.

It's Idaho Gives, a four-day fundraiser for non-profits in the state.

As of Wednesday, Idahoans have donated more than $2 Million to more than 600 organizations.

"We are a non-profit and we depend on these funds. The more funds we have, the more we can do with it, the better things we can do for our community," Sunderman said.

As of Wednesday, the Wassmuth Center collected more than $14,000 with the help of over 100 donors.

"We have compassion crew, we have kindness camp every summer, so money can go into that money can go into scholarships for that," Sunderman said.

Sunderman says she's grateful for the public support and when the community comes together, it helps the Wassmuth Center achieve its goals.

"I feel like we are all in a position to learn more, to be kinder to be more compassionate to our neighbors our community members," Sunderman said.

