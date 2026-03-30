Idaho's average gas price reaches $4.25 as conflict in the Middle East continues

BOISE, Idaho — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is down by just a fraction of a cent compared to the weekend. Still, that meager downward movement isn't expected to last as the conflict in the Middle East continues to snarl shipping routes through the Straight of Hormuz.

Compared to this time last week, the average price for a gallon of regular in Idaho has risen a total of 15 cents, reports AAA.

Meanwhile in Boise, the price of gas continues to outpace the statewide average, with Monday's average price reaching $4.31, up from $2.92 just a month ago. In the Magic Valley, Twin Falls' average price is even higher, with the current average price pegged at $4.32.

On Monday, Donald Trump posted on social media that “great progress is being made” concerning talks to end the war with Iran, but cautioned that if Iran does agree to a ceasefire deal soon, the U.S would consider “completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!).”

Out of the bigger cities in Idaho, Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene are currently boasting the cheapest gas prices. Lewiston's average price for a gallon of regular is $4.09, and Coeur d'Alene is at $4.07.

Idaho's Average Gas Prices (Gallon of Regular): 3/30/26

Boise - $4.31

$4.31 Coeur d'Alene - $4.07

Franklin - $4.19

Idaho Falls - $4.22

Lewiston - $4.09

Pocatello - $4.28

Twin Falls - $4.34

Pacific Northwest Average Gas Prices (Gallon of Regular): 3/30/26

Idaho - $4.26

Oregon - $4.89

Washington - $5.33

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