Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Idaho court upholds law requiring sex-specific facilities for K-12 students

A,Transgender,Flag,Outdoors,At,The,Pride,Month
Shutterstock
A transgender flag is flown during Pride Month.
A,Transgender,Flag,Outdoors,At,The,Pride,Month
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho law banning transgender students from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity will be allowed to take effect after a Ninth Circuit Court upheld an Idaho law requiring sex-specific facilities for K-12 students on Thursday.

The ruling upholds Senate Bill 1100, passed in 2023, to separate public school locker rooms, showers, restrooms and overnight stays, based on a student's gender at birth.

That law was challenged in federal court by the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, a student organization at Boise High School in July of 2024.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker