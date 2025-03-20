Idaho court upholds law requiring sex-specific facilities for K-12 students

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho law banning transgender students from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity will be allowed to take effect after a Ninth Circuit Court upheld an Idaho law requiring sex-specific facilities for K-12 students on Thursday.

The ruling upholds Senate Bill 1100, passed in 2023, to separate public school locker rooms, showers, restrooms and overnight stays, based on a student's gender at birth.

That law was challenged in federal court by the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, a student organization at Boise High School in July of 2024.