Idaho Black History Museum marks Juneteenth with new exhibit

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Black History Museum has unveiled a new exhibit that explores the history of slavery around the world, coinciding with Juneteenth celebrations.

While the exhibit acknowledges the significance of Juneteenth, commemorating June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African Americans were freed from Galveston, Texas, it focuses primarily on what comes next and how society can move forward.

Executive Director of the museum Phillip Thompson tells me the exhibit is meant to highlight what's important, not just after Juneteenth, but right now.

Thompson plans to add more content to the exhibit in the coming days, but made sure to open the museum's doors on Juneteenth in honor of the holiday.

Visitors can explore the new exhibit at the Idaho Black History Museum on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

