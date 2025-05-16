Idaho Attorney General warns of online predators targeting children through gaming apps

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador issued a warning on Friday about a transnational criminal network targeting children through popular gaming platforms and messaging apps.

The network, known as "764," reportedly targets children between the ages of 9 and 17 into sharing explicit images or engaging in self-harming behavior, then uses that material for blackmail and extortion.

"The criminals behind this network are targeting children across the globe with calculated cruelty," said Attorney General Labrador. "My office will use every tool at our disposal to expose these predators and protect Idaho families. Parents need to know this threat is real, it's growing, and it thrives on silence. Awareness is the first line of defense."

The criminal group operates primarily through Discord, Telegram, and Roblox — all platforms widely used by kids.

In April, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 15 separate reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected sextortion activity in the state.

Idaho authorities urge the public to report suspected online exploitation to local law enforcement, the ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or cybertipline.com.