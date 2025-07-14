Idaho approves $15 million to upgrade the state's 911 system

IDAHO — Idaho will soon be upgrading to a digital 911 system that can receive texts, photos, and videos while pinpointing caller locations within seconds.

The Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission approved $15 million in grant funding to implement Next Generation 911, which will replace decades-old analog infrastructure.

"We are proud to have been part of the process in developing a strategy to bring Next Generation 911 to Idaho," said IPSCC Chairman and Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech. "This transition will save lives and strengthen the connection between 911 callers and our law enforcement, fire, and EMS teams."

The new system enables emergency dispatchers to receive real-time mobile location data, text messages, photos, and videos. It also provides live call transcription and allows dispatch centers to serve as backups for one another.

A key feature of the technology is its ability to quickly route calls based on a caller's exact location, including specific rooms in large buildings. The system is also designed to handle call surges during disasters.

Forty-two of Idaho's 44 counties will participate in the program, funded through the Emergency Communications Grant Fee, which adds a 25-cent surcharge on phone bills.

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management says it will work with counties and emergency responders on implementation, training, and public education during the transition.