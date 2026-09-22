I-84, South Jerome Interchange closures go in effect Tuesday night

BOISE, Idaho — Some big traffic changes are set for the South Jerome Interchange.

The I-84 eastbound off-ramp is closing tonight (Sept. 22) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A detour is being implemented at the Main Street/SH-25 Interchange (Exit 165) which allows drivers to make a right onto Lincoln Avenue.

Speaking of Lincoln Avenue, that's also temporarily shifting to the northbound bridge until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This is all in preparation of a new, permanent I-84 eastbound off-ramp.

More on the changes can be watched below.