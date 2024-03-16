Hundreds kick off their St. Patrick's Day weekend with a jog

BOISE, Idaho — Three races highlighted the Treasure Valley YMCA's St. Patrick's Day Run. A one-mile, 5k, and a five-mile. Hundreds came out to kick off their holiday weekend.



The YMCA says over 1,400 people participated in the run.

Funds raised from proceeds will go back to YMCA programming.

Saturday Morning, Julia Davis Park was full of green. Hundreds of runners started their St. Patrick's Day weekend off with a jog around the Boise River.

The event, hosted by the Treasure Valley YMCA, had three races what they called the leprechaun Mile, the 5k, and a five-mile race.

Last year, 700 people came out to run. This year that number doubled.

"So it has grown, from its beginning of just a couple of hundred folks running to support team Idaho to over 1400 individuals with all the proceeds going to support our socially responsible programming at the Y," Said Mike Kapuscinski, the Executive Director of the Downtown Bosie YMCA.

I saw that growth firsthand when I met sisters Sydney and Tina. Sydney traveled all the way from Portland for this run.

"My sister saw something on Facebook that said you could come out and do this run to support the Y. So we wanted to support the Y and we like doing things outside and doing things together," Sydney said.

After the run, they have big plans.

"Well we might go get a Guinness", The sisters laughed. "Yeah, we might go get a beer."

I even ran into a couple of familiar faces; our Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporters Allie Triepke and Isaiah Sharp.

"What does it mean to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and do it with all the community members," I asked.

"It's tons of fun, I love to see how many people come out here to support a day like this, be around tons of other people, having fun on a Saturday," Sharp said.

"We're supporting our Irish Heritage, by running," Triepke said.

Some ran, some walked, all enjoyed the beautiful weather.

