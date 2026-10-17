Hundreds gather at Idaho Capitol for 'No Kings' rally ahead of early voting

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Saturday for a "No Kings" rally, carrying signs, listening to speakers and voicing concerns about national politics ahead of Idaho's upcoming election.

The event drew attendees from across the Treasure Valley and beyond, with many participants saying they wanted to encourage civic engagement and make their voices heard at the ballot box.

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For Casey Freedlund of Nampa, the rally marked his first time attending a political event.

"I've never been to any political rally. This is the first one," Freedlund said, adding that he was concerned about the direction of the country.

He attended alongside his father, John Freedlund, who said his motivation was rooted in his family's history.

"My dad was a World War II veteran," John Freedlund said. "I'm here for his memory to fight to keep democracy in this country."

Others said they attended because they wanted to advocate for political change.

"I think it's important to make sure that they know how upset we are about everything and that we're not going to just take everything and be quiet," said Denise, an Eagle neighbor.

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Boise neighbor Cooper Hazel said he felt compelled to attend because of concerns over issues such as government transparency and the cost of living.

"I think I'm just here because we want to have our voices heard and we want to make a difference," Hazel said.

Organizers of No Kings rallies say the events are intended to encourage civic participation, voting and public engagement on political issues.

Critics of No Kings rallies argue the events are partisan political demonstrations that primarily oppose President Donald Trump and his administration, rather than broad grassroots movements representing a wide range of political viewpoints.

Idaho News 6 was at the rally for approximately one hour Saturday and did not observe any organized counterprotesters on the Capitol grounds during that time.

Early voting in Idaho begins Monday, Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.

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