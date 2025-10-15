Hundreds attend 'God's Country' march honoring Charlie Kirk at Idaho State Capitol

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — A large crowd of community members gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Tuesday to show their support for late political activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed a month ago while speaking at Utah Valley University.

At Tuesday's event, many of his supporters said Kirk was meant to share the word of God.

"When we first getting you know flyers sent to us they were God in country for me the first thing that stood out was god," said Ramon Becerra, president of Soldiers of the Cross.

"Understand that its no longer charlies mission but its all of ours its more important than ever to be standing firm in our beliefs and not to let this silence us," said Aiden Shingler, a speaker at the march.

The crowd all dressed in red to honor his memory, while holding candles, posters, and flags.

Shingler, who met Kirk before his death, said he was still shaken.

"But for him to get assassinated that day, and I sat there for almost two hours shaking, like, what does this mean? That if I speak my will, I get killed too?" Shingler said.

Neighbors who felt differently about the event voiced their opposition to the march and Charlie Kirk.

"I do not condone the death of Charlie Kirk. In fact, they are doing exactly what I think - it's the worst thing they can do with his death, they turned him into a marty,r they are using his death to politicize his death to divide people even farther, and I can't believe Charlie Kirk would want that," said Rowan Astra, a protester.

While organizers say the 'God's Country' march is part of a broader effort to position Idaho as a model for what they call a 'God-centered nation,' the initiative has sparked debate among many.

"What are we talking about, God's Country March, and I just want to be clear on that. And I also want to be clear that the myth that we are a Christian country is just that it's a myth," Astra said.

Tuesday's march came just hours after Charlie Kirk was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

President Trump presented the award to Kirk's wife.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

