How, when, and where Boise residents can get rid of fall leaves

BOISE, Idaho — It's that time of year when the leaves begin to fall.

The City of Boise is reminding residents that fallen leaves should go into your compost carts.

All you have to do is fill then up and place it on the front curb for pickup.

Have overflow? No problem, the City will take up to 10 paper leaf bags per week alongside ones already in the cart.

Right now, there's no end date for leaf collection. Just be sure to leave three-feet of space in between the bags and cart.

Still not enough space to get rid of those leaves? Then drop them off at any of the eight locations listed below between October 27 and December 12.

Elm Grove Park

Cassia Park

Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park

Willow Lane Park

Borah Park

Fairmont Park

Joplin Road Compost Pick-Up Site

Ada County Landfill (Open Oct. 5 through Dec. 12)

