How do Boise parks get plowed after heavy snow?

BOISE, Idaho — We've had a good amount of snow this week in Boise. When the City gets over an inch, it's up to the Boise Parks and Rec Horticulture division to get the parks plowed as quickly as possible.



On Friday, crews were out around 7:30 a.m. to make sure the city's over 90 parks were plowed.

The crews continue plowing as the snow falls to keep sidewalks and walkways clear.

It's 7:30 a.m. in downtown Boise. Just a couple hours after snowfall, Boise Parks and Rec's Horticulture division is headed out to clear up the parks, and some downtown sidewalks.

"Once we have that inch, we know we're going to go hit our sidewalks and designated areas," Said Clint Stevens, the Parks and Rec Horticulture division manager.

One of those in charge of plowing is Bill Stroup

"I gotta wait for my ignition light to go off, but once it goes off it's ready to go," Stroup told Idaho News 6 while showing us through his single-passenger plow.

He showed what the plow could do.

"First I'll start with my lights," Stroup said flickering the beams. Then he showed off the lever for the Plow. "that brings it up, high low"

For the team, it's the second time this week they've been called into action before the sun is up.

Stevens says this week's storms have been different than ones in his past experience, with snow coming a little later in the morning, it delays crews a bit.

"(The snow is) starting at 5 a.m. and started dumping so we've kind of just been starting at 7 a.m. and getting out as quick as we could," Stevens said.

The snow is tough on a lot of people. For Bill though, he loves it.

"Coming to a park, working every day. It's the best job in the world man."