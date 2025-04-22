'Housing Not Handcuffs'; Rally at Boise City Hall advocating for resources and support for the homeless

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday saw several protesters gather on the steps of Boise City Hall, taking part in the “Housing Not Handcuffs” movement, which demands housing and health care over criminal charges for those experiencing homelessness. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with a few of these protestors.

"When you see the community come together and say no. We can do better and take care of our most vulnerable. That means a lot to me," nodded Executive Director of Corpus Commons, Jessica Abbott.

Tuesday's rally for "Housing Not Handcuffs" comes weeks after Idaho lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1141, a statewide public camping ban that forbids people from sleeping on public property in the state’s big cities.

Abbott continued, "Focus on the resources and solutions. Not the criminalization."

Gathering on the steps of Boise City Hall, members of the Salvation Army, Corpus Commons, Interfaith Sanctuary, and the Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition talked about some of the biggest misconceptions of the homeless population.

"Getting out into the community so that people understand what is happening. Most of us don't. Very few of us have had the opportunity to speak with someone or know someone who was unhoused," said Denise Caruzzi of the Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition.

A few speakers, like Chris Alvarez, shared their experiences with homelessness.

Alvarez explained, "I went down to interfaith 12 years ago, and they were there for me. They offered the services to get off the street, and with their help, I was able to get back on my feet."

"If you care about homelessness or not, it's something that is supposed to happen. It is part of our society. I think what we would like to see happen is when someone is experiencing homelessness, that they have a way out of it," finished Alvarez

If you want to know more about the Boise/Ada Homeless Coalition, you can check out their website.