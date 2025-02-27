House bill on ACHD structure raises eyebrows with Boise cycling community

BOISE, Idaho — A bill is moving through the statehouse that would allow for the appointment of two additional commissioners to the ADA County Highway District (ACHD). That change is raising eyebrows for some bicycle advocates who say the change in structure could tilt the commission towards a more anti-bike stance in the Treasure Valley moving forward.

As the bill stands, two appointed commissioners would be added to the ACHD Board of Commissioners. One commissioner would be appointed by the governor, and the other would be appointed by the commissioners themselves. There are currently 5 commissioners for the ACHD Board of Commissioners. They are all elected positions.

On a bike ride through downtown Boise, Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston spoke with members of the Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) to get their perspective on a change that could alter the future of bike transportation in Idaho.

"We as the voter base want to say that we are happy with the Board of Commissioners that we elected." said Nina Pienarr, the advocacy director at BBP.

On Wednesday night, members of the BBP gathered outside the bike shop for a quick ride through downtown to advocate for rider safety.

"The Governor and Ada County Commissioners would sway ACHD in a way that we believe would decrease the support for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure," explained Anika Bennet, a bike mechanic. "At BBP, we really believe in advocacy and during these times we want our constituents, our community, and our neighbors to show up and support the organizations on the ground, doing the work we want to better our community."

"ITRS Idaho state law that vehicles need to give all cyclists three feet of space... at least three feet of space when they are passing the bike. So this pool noodle is claiming our three feet of space," said Pienarr. "There are a lot of people that care about safety and the safety of our streets in Boise."

Even in the winter, members use bikes to get to work, see friends, or just for the fun of it.

"Especially for a ride in late February. Even though we had favorable weather, it's a big push to get people out on their bikes when it's a bit chilly, and it gets dark still at 6:30. So, we really appreciate everyone showing out and supporting the cause," said Bennett.

The bill will now be heard by the Ways and Means Committee in the Idaho State House.