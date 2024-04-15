Watch Now
Here's how much gas prices are rising in Idaho and how you can save while fueling up

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 15, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — The pain at the pump continues in Idaho as gas prices continue to rise.
 
AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State jumped another nine cents this week to $3.86. That’s 51 cents more than a month ago, and 39 cents more than a year ago. In Boise, a gallon of unleaded is running about $3.91.

Idaho continues to rank 10th in the country for most expensive fuel behind California ($5.46), Hawaii ($4.74), Washington ($4.67), Nevada ($4.64), Oregon ($4.43), Alaska ($4.35), Arizona ($4.14), Illinois ($3.98), and Utah ($3.86). Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.63 per gallon.

“On the week, gasoline demand decreased, regional refineries started rebounding from seasonal maintenance, gas inventories increased, and oil costs dipped slightly,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But think of pump prices as a train – it takes time for these variables to work through the system and overcome the current momentum. And unfortunately, we may not see enough of a trend for things to stop or even significantly slow down right now.”

The crude market faces uncertainty as Ukraine continues to target Russia’s oil production infrastructure and with Iran’s recent attacks on Israel. If geopolitical tensions escalate, the market could respond with another surge in crude oil prices.

“Current gas prices are unlikely to impede most people’s vacation plans,” Conde said. “There may be one less souvenir in the budget, but fuel is seen as an essential component of most trips.”

AAA recommends consolidating errands whenever possible, avoiding stop-and-go traffic, and if possible, sharing the commute to save on fuel.

You can save money on fueling up with these quick tips from AAA.

