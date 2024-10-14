Helping alleviate hunger in our communities, one step at a time

BOISE, Idaho — Sunday afternoon, dozens of local organizations walked through Downtown Boise raising awareness for those experiencing hunger and food insecurity.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

For decades, the Ada County CROP Hunger Walk has been encouraging local organizations to help alleviate hunger here in the Treasure Valley and worldwide.

“I’ve been walking since ‘86,” said Judy Halverson.

Judy Halverson, her church, and dozens of other churches and organizations joined together Sunday afternoon for the annual walk through Downtown Boise.

“I do it because I so strongly believe that I have an abundance, [and] that everyone should have enough,” Halverson said.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Judy and Glenn, CROP walk organizers

“We have churches from Boise, from Meridian, from Eagle, from Kuna,” said Glenn McGeoch, Lead CROP Walk Organizer.

Walkers — from across the county — made their way through Julia Davis Park, Boise State by way of the Greenbelt, through downtown to the Capitol building.

All in an effort to raise awareness, one step at a time, as thousands of people, young and old, experience food insecurity in our own communities everyday.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Walkers cross the bridge near Julia Davis and BSU

John Hess with the Idaho Foodbank shares with me how the money raised through the walking teams’ fundraising will help feed our neighbors — a need especially important as we head into the holiday season.

“Every dollar that is raised can contribute to three meals, so $5 for 15 meals. So it [the walk] really makes a big difference for us,” said Hess.

Crop Hunger Walks take place all over the country and benefit communities worldwide, including right here in our backyards.

“It goes to local pantries, for example, I belong to Hope Lutheran Church and we have a food pantry within our church, so we get some of those foods and funds through Idaho Foodbank. It also goes to school backpack programs and just other programs throughout the state,” McGeoch said.