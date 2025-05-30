Hate literature transformed into powerful art exhibition debuts in Boise

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — "Do something with these books. Can you turn them into an art project?" said Knight.

In 2003, the Montana human rights network was contacted by a disillusioned former member of the Creativity Movement, a well-known white supremacist group that had established its own whites-only religion.

"And this defecting leader offered to transfer all assets from two storage lockers to the network," said Katie Knight, curator of the exhibition "Speaking volumes: Transforming Hate."

In those storage lockers were 4,500 books filled with hateful texts targeting various racial groups. These books were being used to teach and recruit people into hateful ideologies.

Rather than burning the books, Katie Knight, curator of the exhibition "Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate," had a different vision.

"I composed the title speaking volumes transforming hate, and organized a steering committee. We invited 20 major artists," said Knight.

Since opening its first exhibition in 2008, the project has been traveling nationally, highlighting diversity and addressing hate. Artists have channeled their own experiences with discrimination into creative expressions using the books.

"Unfortunately, these are still very pressing issues. The whole question how do we learn to live together and get along with each other and support each other rather than live in fear and resentment," said Knight.

Knight explains that bringing the exhibition to the city of Boise for the first time took a community effort. Placing these pieces in the historic Erma Hayman House adds another layer of significance.

"Having this here on this space is such a healing moment," said Tenisha Eastman-Dodson, the cultural sites program coordinator for the Erma Hayman House.

Eastman-Dodson shared the history of the walls and who pioneer Erma Hayman was, along with the history of River Street.

"It creates a safe space for people to create dialogue in a place where people once called this place home. People in this neighborhood, you know, face a lot of these different things," said Eastman-Dodson.

As many enjoyed the grand opening of the exhibition, others have been following this message for years. John Lodal, who has lived in Boise for 45 years, believes organizations like the Wassmuth Center and the city are helping to spark much-needed conversations.

"We all have our own story and our own worth, and anything that I can do to push back against discrimination, sign me up, and here I am," said Boise resident John Lodal.

"It's just saying here's what we see and experience, and how does that resonate with you as a human being," said Knight