Happy New Year! Idahoans welcome 2025 with the annual Idaho Potato Drop

BOISE, Idaho — Happy New Year, from Idaho News 6 to you.

What's Idaho without its potatoes and what's the new year without the annual Potato Drop?

By 10:30 on Tuesday night, the crowd outside the Idaho State Capitol significantly grew in numbers as many counted down to ring in 2025.

When the potato dropped many were heard cheering and soon after admiring the fireworks, starting the year with a bang.

We asked some attendees what their resolutions were for the new year.

One attendee, Cheyenne, says, “For 2025 I'm going to become a licensed massage therapist in Arizona. Hopefully, travel elsewhere and do other things and then I also just want it to be good vibes all year and much love.”

“Like I aim for every year a little bit better financial stability,” Charles Miramonti.

I want to work towards being a travel nurse so I'm hoping that this year I take the first steps into doing that,” says Crystal King.

Again, Happy New Year from us to you.