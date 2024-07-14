Greenbelt Pathway Project has been completed

BOISE, Idaho — We’re thrilled to announce the completion of our Greenbelt Pathway project on the south side of the river near the West Bridge in Garden City!

The new 1.64-mile concrete pathway, now wider, safer, and smoother, is fully open to all users and features centerline striping. Additionally, we’ve added a new 60-foot bridge and realigned a section for improved safety.

Thank you for your patience during construction, and we hope you enjoy this new segment of the Greenbelt Pathway!

The project started all the way back on March 29th.

ADA COUNTY PARKS AND WATERWAYS GREENBELT PATHWAY PROJECT