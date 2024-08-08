Governor Little appoints new colonel to lead Idaho State Police

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has announced his appointment of Bill Gardiner as the new Idaho State Police colonel and director following the recent retirement of ISP's longtime leader Ked Wills.

“Bill Gardiner will lead Idaho State Police with integrity, just like his predecessor, Ked Wills. Bill is a native Idahoan who brings a tremendous amount of experience and leadership to the position. I look forward to working closely with Bill and the ISP team to keep fentanyl off our streets, curb human trafficking, support border security efforts, and keep Idaho one of the safest states in the country,” Governor Little said.

Gardiner has served as a lieutenant colonel, deputy director, and chief of staff for ISP since 2020. A Burley native, Gardiner has been on the ISP force for 25 years, serving in various roles with the police.

“I am honored to step into the role of Director of the Idaho State Police, an agency with a proud tradition of excellence and service to the community. I look forward to continuing our mission of protecting and serving the people of Idaho with integrity and professionalism, focusing on Governor Little’s Esto Perpetua initiative. This includes addressing critical issues such as human trafficking, combating fentanyl, and enhancing public safety. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Colonel Wills for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service. His contributions have significantly shaped ISP into the respected organization it is today, and I am committed to continuing his legacy of service,” Gardiner said.

Wills is set to retire on August 16 and has been serving the agency since 1996.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Idaho and work alongside the brave men and women of the Idaho State Police. I have witnessed this agency's remarkable progress and evolution throughout my career. Together, we have upheld the highest law enforcement standards, ensuring the safety and security of our communities. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that the ISP will continue to thrive and serve with excellence,” Wills said.