Governor Little appoints Idaho's next adjutant general

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced today his selection of Brig. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan to serve as Idaho’s next Adjutant General.

The appointment takes effect June 25 as outgoing Adjutant General and Idaho National Guard Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak retires after 37 years of military service.

"Today, we bid farewell to a remarkable leader and dedicated public servant, Maj. Gen. Garshak. Under his stewardship, the Idaho Military Division has achieved remarkable levels of readiness. I am pleased to appoint Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan as Idaho’s 26th adjutant general, his extensive experience, proven leadership, and commitment to the well-being of Idahoans and the defense of our nation make him an exceptional choice as the next adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard." Governor Little

Donnellan currently serves as the commander of the Idaho Air National Guard and assistant adjutant general-Air and will be Idaho’s 26th Adjutant General upon his appointment. In his new capacity, Donnellan will command the Idaho Army and Air National Guard.