Governor Brad Little signs Executive Order cutting 3% of funding from select state agencies

BOISE, Idaho — An executive order signed by Governor Brad Little on Friday aims to streamline agency operations while also cutting funding by 3% across state agencies that are taxpayer-funded, including the Division of Veteran Services, Idaho Department of Corrections, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Fish & Game, and dozens more.

K-12 education programs will not be affected by the funding cut, according to the governor’s office. Agencies that receive federal funds will also be spared from the order.

Governor Brad Little’s office told Idaho News 6 that they had previously asked state agency heads to prepare for a 2%, 4%, or 6% funding shortfall.

“My executive order today delivers on our promise to Idahoans that we will implement President Trump’s tax cuts for Idahoans and make the best use of their hard-earned money while putting public schools first.” - Brad Little, Governor

In a news release, Governor Little insists the move is not related to the state’s economic performance but rather a way to balance the budget and “right-size government so we can continue to make public schools our top priority.”

The order dictates that all state executive branch agencies execute the following changes for the Fiscal Year 2026, which ends June 30, 2026:



To further increase efficiencies, examine potential consolidation of services or agencies Revert positions that have gone unfilled Identify cost reductions in existing contracts Streamline boards and commissions Reduce General Fund spending by 3% Reduce travel spending

Idaho State agencies must submit their budgets at the end of each month, and by issuing the order now, Gov. Little will give agencies a few weeks to adjust their planning for September, which is when the reduced funding will go into effect.

Here is the full list of the agencies affected:

· Department of Agriculture – Director Chanel Tewalt

· Department of Commerce – Director Tom Kealey

· Industrial Commission – George Gutierrez

· Department of Labor – Director Jani Revier

· Workforce Development Council – Executive Director Wendi Secrist

· Department of Parks and Recreation – Director Susan Buxton

· Idaho Transportation Department – Director Scott Stokes

· Department of Finance – Director Patti Perkins

· Public Utilities Commission – Commissioner Edward Lodge

· Lava Hot Springs Foundation – Tyson Koester

· Department of Health and Welfare – Director Alex Adams

· Department of Insurance – Director Dean Cameron

· Division of Veteran Services – Administrator Mark Tschampl

· Office of Energy and Mineral Resources – Administrator Cally Younger

· Office of Species Conservation – Administrator Mike Edmondson

· Department of Environmental Quality – Director Jess Byrne

· Department of Lands – Director Dustin Miller

· Department of Water Resources – Director Mat Weaver

· Department of Fish and Game – Director Jim Fredericks

· Soil and Water Conservation Commission – Delwyne Trefz

· Office of Drug Policy – Administrator Marianne King

· Idaho State Police – Col. Bill Gardiner

· Commission of Pardons and Parole – Executive Director Christine Starr

· Department of Juvenile Corrections – Executive Director Ashley Dowell

· Department of Correction – Director Josh Tewalt

· Idaho Military Division – General Tim Donnellan

· Idaho Council for Domestic Violence – Dana Wiemiller

· State Public Defense – Eric Fredericksen

· Office of Information Technology Services – Administrator Alberto Gonzalez

· Department of Administration – Director Steven Bailey

· State Tax Commission – Chairman Jeff McCray

· Board of Tax Appeals – Cindy Pollock

· Division of Financial Management – Administrator Lori Wolff

· Division of Human Resources – Administrator Janelle White

· Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses – Administrator Russ Barron

· Office of Administrative Hearings – Bryan Nichols

· EFIB – Chris Anton

· Idaho State Historical Society – Janet Gallimore

· Commission on Aging – Judy Taylor

· Commission on the Arts – Laura Curry

· Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI) – Mike Hampton

· STEM Action Center – Dee Mooney

· Hispanic Commission – Annette Tipton

· Ombudsman Office – Trevor Sparrow

· Commission for the Blind & Visually Impaired – Beith Cunningham

· Idaho Developmental Disabilities Council – Christine Pasani

· State Independent Living Council – Mel Leviton

· Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing – Steven Snow

· State Board of Education – Executive Director Jennifer White

· University Presidents

· Community College Presidents

· Charter School Commission (Interim Administrator)

· Idaho Public Television – Jeff Tucker

· Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation – Interim Administrator

· Brand Commission – Cody Burlile