Governor Brad Little directs flags raised for President Trump's inauguration

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has directed that U.S. and State of Idaho flags be raised to full staff on Jan. 20 to recognize the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The flags will be raised from sunrise to sunset on Inauguration Day, marking the swearing-in of the 47th president of the United States. Following this, the flags will be lowered to half-staff at sunset on Jan. 20 and will remain so until Jan.28 in honor of President Jimmy Carter.

RELATED: State funeral for former President Jimmy Carter scheduled to begin Jan. 9

"Idaho will recognize the swearing in of our 47th president, Donald Trump, by raising our flags on this momentous day. This is a historic transition in our nation's leadership, and we will celebrate it," Governor Little said in a press release.

This directive reflects Idaho's participation in the national recognition of both the inauguration of a new president and the honoring of a former president.