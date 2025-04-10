Gov. Little signs $23.2M bill to strengthen foster care system

BOISE, Idaho — The state’s foster care system is getting a major boost.

I’m your neighborhood reporter, Jessica Davis, talking with the governor as he signed Senate Bill 1208 into law, offering more money, support, and resources to foster families and children across the state.

“I will sign Senate Bill 1208 on the ninth of April, at 3:18 p.m.,” said Governor Brad Little.

Senate Bill 1208 invests $23.2 million in the Department of Health and Welfare to improve foster care services in the state, including 63 new full-time positions.

"These funds will identify at-risk children in youth before they become victims of abuse and neglect. It'll provide the support necessary to safely keep kids in their homes and prevent them from entering the foster care system," said Governor Little.

The goal is a 1-to-1 ratio. 100 foster families for every 100 kids by January 2026, and the Department of Health and Welfare is aiming for even more families.

Alex Adams, Director of Idaho Health and Welfare, said, "The target is 150 per 100 kids. That way, there's variety, and we can match kids with the families that best meet their needs."

This bill provides funding and staff for prevention services, support for families and children in high-level care, intensive support for foster families with youth facing emotional and mental health challenges, and a 24/7 support line for foster parents.

"One person can make a lasting impact on the life of a child,” said Kate Wilson.

Kate Wilson is the founder of Foster and Heart, a local nonprofit that strives to inspire families to foster. She's fostered 91 children over the past seven years, giving them a place to call home.

Wilson says, "I'm excited to see more money invested in child welfare, in the lives of vulnerable children. I'm excited to meet that goal and challenge of more foster families."

These changes in funding and full-time positions are set to take effect July 1.