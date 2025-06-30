Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Gov. Little orders flags at half-staff for firefighters killed in ambush attack

Idaho Active Shooter
Bill Buley/Coeur D'Alene Press via AP
A procession from Kootenai Health headed to Spokane after a few firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community.
Idaho Active Shooter
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff following what officials described as an ambush attack that killed multiple firefighters in North Idaho.

RELATED: A violent ambush in Idaho leaves 2 firefighters dead and 1 injured. What to know about the attack

The flags will remain lowered until the day after the firefighters' memorial service, according to the governor's office. No date has been set for the service.

Watch: State leaders and local first responder organizations sharing remarks and condolences in response to the firefighters killed in northern Idaho Sunday:

Idaho leaders share condolences in response to the firefighters killed

"The entire State of Idaho grieves the profound loss of the firefighters killed in the shocking ambush in North Idaho," Little said in the press release. "All our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis, but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before."

The governor's directive, issued Monday, applies to the U.S. and Idaho state flags at the Capitol building and other state and local government buildings.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker