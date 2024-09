BOISE, ID — The Boise Parks and Recreation maintenance team has been notified of a geothermal line break off of Warm Springs Avenue.

Crews are responding, but part of Eagle Rock Park is flooded. Areas within Chief Eagle Eye Reserve are also impacted.

Signs are being posted, some pathways will be closed, and park and reserve visitors are asked to stay alert and out of any flooded areas for their own safety while the situation is addressed.