BOISE, Idaho — A geothermal leak is causing lane restrictions on Main Street in Downtown Boise.
Main St. has been reduced to one lane between 11th and 12th Streets so crews can address the issue.
The Ada County Highway District says the lane restriction may be in place for several days while repairs are made, and drivers are asked to use an alternate route if possible.
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