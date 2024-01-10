"Future looks really bright”: Moon's rises again in the Zions Bank building

BOISE, Idaho — Moon's Kitchen and Café has reopened on the second floor of the Zions Bank Building. Two months ago, the restaurant was forced to close after the city deemed the Union Block building unsafe to occupy.



The building was shut down inNovember, leaving multiple businesses without a place to go.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"Well, good morning. Hi Jinx how are you," a Moon's waitress said to Jinx McAllister.

Four days a week Jinx McAllister calls Moon's Kitchen and Café her home away from home.

"I don't like to cook," McAlister told Idaho News 6.

A place she comes to order up, eat good food, and feel like family.

"It's like Cheers bar without the booze, everybody knows your name," McAllister said.

But two months ago, her favorite breakfast spot had to close its doors.

"I knew the walls were cracking inside and I saw things on the outside that weren't quite right," said Gary Torrey.

Gary Torrey owns the café that's been serving Boiseans since 1955.

But back in November, he got a call that put his business on pause.

"So they called me and I was kind of in disbelief," Torrey said.

The city of Boise, forcing everyone out of the Historic Union Block building, is concerned about its structural integrity.

"We can't have this building occupied if we feel it's unsafe, we won't," said Tim Keane, the director of Planning and Development Services for Boise, to reporters in November.

But when that door closed at the old Moon's, another one opened, just down the block at the Zions Bank Building.

"God always takes care of me, but I save my money too," Torrey said.

A new start, in a larger, brighter space.

"Instead of looking around at all the problems you have you can just look around and be thankful for all the blessings you have here," Torrey said.

Moon's is now open seven days a week, and more optimistic than ever.

"Future looks really bright," Torrey said. "the owner of the building said he had another spot for me, and I just kind of giggled and said let me get this one open first."

"It has windows," McAllister said, noting the difference.

For regulars, like Jinx, what matters isn't Moon's location, it's the people who make it feel like home.

"The food is even better than before because I went without it," McAllister said.