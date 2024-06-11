Free breakfast for Boise students starts next school year

BOISE, Idaho — The school board in Boise recently approved a new initiative, providing students with free breakfast.

Breakfast will be available for all students in the Boise school districts starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

The change is part of the board's commitment to enhancing the well-being of students and enables them to start their days off right.

“Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, and this holds especially true for students before they begin their academic day,” added President Wagers. “By providing free breakfast to all of our students, we are not only promoting health and well-being but also creating a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.”

Also starting in the upcoming school year is free breakfast and lunch for all students attending and following Community Eligibility Provision schools, including these schools in Boise: Fairmont, Frank Church, Garfield, Grace Jordan, Hawthorne, Hillcrest, Horizon, Jefferson, Koelsch, Lowell, Lincoln Early Learning Center, Monroe, Morley Nelson, Mountain View, Owyhee, South, Taft, Valley View, Whitney, and Whittier.