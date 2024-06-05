Former Idaho Chief Justice Daniel Eismann dies at 77

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Eismann died at age 77 on June 4, 2024 in a Boise-area hospital.

Justice Eismann spend 31 years in the Idaho judiciary, serving the community at multiple levels before he retired in 2017. He was also a decorated veteran with two Purple Hearts for his service in Vietnam.

“Justice Eismann was a towering figure in the law, who exemplified the highest standards of judicial excellence and unwavering commitment to justice throughout his distinguished career,” current Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said Wednesday. “He will be remembered for his significant contributions to the law and the profound influence he had on all who had the privilege of associating with him.”

Chief Justice Eismann was raised in southwest Idaho, graduating from Vallivue High School in 1965 before attending law school at the University of Idaho, where he graduated from in 1976.

Eismann practiced law for a decade before he was appointed as a magistrate judge in Owyhee County where he helped create Children's Voices Inc., an organization representing the interests of abused and neglected children in court proceedings.

Eistmann then became a district judge in Ada County in 1995 where he served the County until 2000, when he was elected to the Idaho Supreme Court. He began his service as Chief Justice in 2007 and held the position until 2011.

Information on memorial services for the fallen justice have yet to be announced, but will be sourced from the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.