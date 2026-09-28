First Thursday set to reopen 8th Street block during downtown celebration

BOISE, Idaho — A beloved Boise tradition will reopen the 8th Street block during this week's First Thursday event following a lengthy construction project.

Thursday's celebration will mark the completion of major construction involved with the 8th Street Improvement plan. During the event, the south block will reopen, showcasing new pedestrian-friendly spaces that will provide improved accessibility for all people.

In addition, the area will feature a space that can host various events and community activities.

“The community-led improvements on the block build on what makes it so special, creating a more welcoming street where people of all ages and abilities can stroll, roll and gather,” said Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement.

The free event will feature live music, games, and vendors, and is sponsored by the City of Boise, the Downtown Boise Association, and local businesses. It will run from 5 to 7 p.m. between Main and Idaho.

CLICK HERE to see a full list of First Thursday vendors set to participate.

Along with First Thursday, the Boise on 8th Field Guide will also get underway, with visitors shown where to collect stamps from participating businesses to win prizes.