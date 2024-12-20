First responders gather at St. Luke's to 'Shine A Light'

BOISE, Idaho — Santa Claus came to town early for patients at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital downtown.

“You get smiles on kids faces who are going through a lot of tough times,” said Lt. Josiah Ransom, with Boise Police Dept.

As police officers, firefighters, and the members of the community waved their lights high in the sky - to show a colorful display of love and support.

“Last year we had an opportunity… So a kid who couldn’t see out the window because he wasn't mobile, officers were able to pick him up and have him look out the window to see all the lights. His parents started crying and just shared about how impactful that was for them.” said Lt. Ransom.

I asked Lt. Josiah Ransom why he has worked the last 5 years or so to help coordinate this event, “My son was in the hospital this time of year, years ago, and it’s just such a great thing to be able to tell parents that we understand. And I talked to the hospital staff - they love it. It’s a good way for us to say thanks to them.”

Roughly a dozen agencies across the Treasure Valley showed up in more ways than one…

“I just want to say thank you to the Meridian Police employee association, the Boise police Association, and the Idaho State Police employee association. They donated funds to help us buy gifts and gift cards. So we’re able to give lots of gifts to the kids - as well as gift cards to the parents,” said Lt. Ransom.

Besides over 100 gifts donated to the children spending their Christmas in the hospital, many received a handmade quilt from a local group named Project Linus.