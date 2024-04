BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Flea is inviting the public to their first flea of the season, and their first flea at their new location.

The April 14 flea market will run from 10 am to 4 pm at the East Stadium Lot in front of Albertsons Stadium on the Boise State campus.

The event will feature over 100 vendors, food trucks, and a Push & Pour coffee cart. Best of all, the event is free to attend.