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Father returns home from military deployment to surprise son at school in Boise

Military father surprises son in school
Boise School District
Military father surprises son in school
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BOISE, Id. — A father recently made his son's day while at school in Boise.

MJ hadn't seen his dad since February.

During that time Sgt. Pennington was deployed serving in the U.S. military.

Luckily for MJ and his family, Pennington returned home earlier than expected.

Pennington soon showed up at school surprising MJ.

"It was a truly heartwarming moment to witness and share," the Boise School District said in a heartwarming video shared on their Facebook page.

On behalf of all of us here, welcome home Sgt. Pennington and thanks for your service.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Sahana Patel